Nollywood star actor Stan Nze took to social media to write a sweet birthday greeting to celebrate his wife, Blessing Obasi

The delighted husband stated his innermost request for his wife in his lengthy post, which is for her to be surrounded with goodwill

Appreciating his soul mate, he highlighted her strengths as a woman who breaks boundaries and has equally brought joy to his life

Nollywood star actor Stanley Ebuka Nzediegwu, popularly known as Stan Nze, is celebrating his wife and colleague Blessing Obasi’s birthday today.

Taking to social media, the movie star gushed over his lover as he listed out all the lovely pet names he calls her.

Not stopping there, Stan revealed his deepest prayers for his wife.

He wrote:

"To my Pino Pino Nwa, Asa m, the one that has my only mumu button in the whole wide world. My baby girl, my lover, my best friend, my gist partner, confidant, my accountability partner, my business partner, business mogul extraordinaire, super talented actor, ace producer, apu na anwu, the wife of my youth and old age to come.

Happy Birthday sweetness. My deepest prayer for you is that God, in His infinite goodness, surrounds you with goodwill, gives you peace that surpasses human understanding, and causes you to wake up each day to His exceeding Joy," he said in parts.

Fans and celebrities react

ivie_okujaye:

"Happy birthday to our wifey o!!!!! ."

adaeze.onuigbo:

"Happy birthday beautiful aunty.❤️"

mo_bimpe:

"Happy birthday to a super woman."

okeyjudeofficial:

"Wifey like non other. Happy birthday."

ovwechiazor:

"If you read this beautiful piece and said a prayer in your heart, gather here ."

Stan Eze, wife Blessing mark 1st wedding anniversary, shares cute video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that it was a moment of celebration for Nollywood celebrity couple Stan Nze and his actress wife Blessing Jessica Obasi as they marked their first wedding anniversary, September 11.

To make it special, the two love birds took to social media to share lovely moments from their wedding.

Celebrating his wife via his social media timeline, Stan stated that marrying Blessing was the best decision he has ever made in life.

