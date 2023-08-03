Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has reacted to reports of Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, suing him and Judy Austin for N100 million

The actress shared a video online, taunting Yul and Judy over their dance videos on social media

A number of netizens reacted to Rita’s post in different ways, with some of them laughing and others bashing her

Popular Nigerian actress Rita Edochie has taunted her in-law, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, after May Edochie reportedly sued them.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported on how May allegedly sued Yul and Judy for N100 million for committing adultery.

Rita Edochie taunts Yul and Judy as May sues them for N100m. Photos: @ritaedochie, @yuledochie, @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Rita took to social media to react to the news with a funny video where she took a swipe at Yul Edochie and his new wife.

The veteran actress accompanied the video with a caption where she joked about the controversial couple’s incessant dance videos.

According to her, when they are finished with their dance-a-thon, they should pick up their court papers. She wrote:

“ BIA BIA BIAAAAAAAAAA ODIEGWU AFTER YOUR DANCE-A-THON GO COLLECT YOUR PAPER MEK DEY MATTER FINISH JOOOOOR.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Rita Edochie reacts to May allegedly suing Yul and Judy

Rita Edochie’s post, which was a direct jab at Yul and Judy Austin, raised mixed reactions from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

mabelogieva:

“You guys have done your worst.. What have you people gain? Yul Edochie nor kill person.. Na his choice.. Whatever will happen in court, Remember, he is still the Father of his kids... Suing your kids Father for 100million... Well Nigeria Jury is not Europe....My opinion.”

vincent_nmesoma_chimamaka:

“I love May...she has made women realize they have say and power over their marriage.”

foreverbb2:

“It’s no longer rumor o. Mummy Rita just confirmed the story.”

vincent_nmesoma_chimamaka:

“100 m is small to compare to the damage.if only they know what it means to lose a first issue.”

divineokoeka:

“@ritaedochie ,am sure if he was biological son , you wouldn’t be bullying him like this,don’t forget Yul didn’t prepare for polygamy but life happens,nobody know tomorrow ,allow yul be,the mistake has been made.”

j_mboma_6468:

“Madam go and sit down. if I'm yul i will deal with you.”

beckychummy:

“Mummy Rita will not kill us with laughter. Odiegwu pls go and collect ur divorce letter.”

Blessing CEO says Judy Austin has watered down Yul Edochie's personality

Popular Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing CEO, has lambasted Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Taking to her Instagram page, the controversial blogger shared a video where she finally broke her silence on the actor’s marriage to Judy.

According to the relationship therapist, the Nollywood actor used to be a respected person when he was with May, but Judy has succeeded in watering down his personality.

Source: Legit.ng