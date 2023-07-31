Nigerian singer Wizkid has sparked reactions with a video of him with Flytimefest CEO Cecil Hammond

In the video sighted online, the singer gushed happily after seeing the photos he took with Hammond

The singer, before the photos were taken, sent the room into laughter after he revealed he would charge N100m for them

Nigerian singer Wizkid recently chilled with Flytimefest CEO Cecil Hammond, and the video sparked reactions online.

The singer bounced around the room with energy and joy as he revealed he would charge N100 million.

Wizkid gushes as he takes photos with Flytimefest CEO. Photo credit: @adesope_shopsydoo

Source: Instagram

The Bad To Me crooner gushed like a kid after seeing the photos taken by people in the room.

He then sat beside the CEO and showed him the photo on his phone as the people around laughed at how he expressed endless joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Wizkid's video

The singer's video sparked reactions and got people wondering why he was so happy.

Read the comments gathered below:

chylekiss:

"Like say he go post them."

theprettynursegina:

"He’s so happy."

black_liqour_:

"What’s is daddy high on ? He’s too happy for my liking."

hknthehustla:

"You can’t hate wiz he’s a loving man."

_bhale_richie:

"He no go still post ham if na Davido he go post ham for him main page tag ham sharp."

broda.malik:

"Baba don high high of joy."

izu_uba:

"This one is crazy Even me I want this one Wiz na free spirit when you meet him in real life."

lurdressannie:

"My guy you nor go still post am even for WhatsApp you nor dey post❤️"

enuk.choppa:

"Africa micheal Jackson."

gman_vibezz:

"Big men gist dey always sweet."

Wizkid loses N99.5m ring at Tottenham Stadium show

A Wizkid fan in London after his Tottenham Stadium show would find it hard to believe his/her good luck after they must have accidentally picked up his ring.

A video of the singer throwing his jacket to the excited crowd went viral; at that moment, his N99.5m ring went with it.

According to reports, Wizkid called his jeweller for a replacement before the end of the show.

Source: Legit.ng