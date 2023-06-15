Nigerians are one of the funniest people on earth as they use the current situations of actors Bolanle Ninalowo and Yul Edochie to spark a trend on social media

A post on Twitter noted the growth of actor Bolanle Ninalowo after cheating on his wife as compared to Yul Edochie, whose marital debacle has been on a slippery slope

This comparison between both actors comes after Bolanle Ninalowo starred in the mockumentary of a U.S. action movie, Extraction 2

Nollywood fans have sparked a new online trend built around movie stars Bolanle Ninalowo and Yul Edochie.

The trend was stirred online after the trailer of a Netflix original starring Bolanle Ninalowo in the American action movie, Extraction 2, went viral.

While netizens praised Nino B's growth and for taking responsibility after he cheated on his wife and vouchered never to do it again. They rained down cruise statements on his colleague Yul Edochie and his recent marital scandal between himself, his first wife, and Judy Austin.

Famous Twitter influencer B.O.D. described Bolanle Ninalowo's career progression after repenting and seeking his wife's forgiveness as "From Nollywood to Hollywood".

Meanwhile, he described Yul's career as "from Nollywood to Judywood."

Read B.O.D.'s. full tweet below:

"Two great Nollywood actors, One has left Nollywood for Hollywood while the other left Nollywood for Judywood. All na progress"

See the post below:

See the reaction the cruise comment stirred online

@gemuh40:

"From Grass to Grace an from Grace to GrassLife na choice."

@graciousgrace21:

"Lol.. Dam! Nigerians no dey disappoint at all. Na really judywood indeed.."

@plumpy_bonnie:

"This BOD d day wey dem go beat u."

@okoijebu8:

"Very correct judywood , turn Yul to nonsense."

@osirimglory:

"Judyhood has turn Yul EDOCHIE into Iberiberism. Hmmn, Samson and Delilah."

@dadi_kato:

"Na correct progress o, that can't be quantified."

@billionaire_wify:

"Yul lost his way with this whole Judy matter."

@chima.daniels:

"Make Yul leave Judy and go back to May only then would his career take-off again."

Bolanle Ninalowo goes emotional, reveals what redirects him whenever he slips against his wife, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the way Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, loves the women in his life, his wife and mother, is commendable.

The actor shared a post via his Instagram page to pray to God and urged Him to protect women.

He pointed out how his mother endured pains to conceive him and her unrelenting love and support despite his wrongdoings.

