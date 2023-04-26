A video currently trending on social media shows how a balding lady transformed her look through braids

The hairstylist, @thebraidercom, posted the video showing how she styled the woman's thinning hair

In other hair news, a video showing a woman sporting extremely tight braids has sparked mixed reactions

Today's society boasts of talents in the beauty industry who continue to amaze people with their ability to bring out the beauty in every woman.

A video shared by hairstylist, @thebraidercom, showed how she glammed her client up.

Photos capturing the process. Credit: @thebraidedcom

Source: Instagram

The video shows the client with balding hair and almost no edges.

However, the stylist went to work on the hair, doing neat braids and a weave installation in the front.

The final results saw the client with a hair full of neatly done braids, leaving the lady feeling even more confident about her looks.

Check out the video below:

Source: Legit.ng