Nollywood actor Jim Iyke is working on a new movie project in the US which has excited many of his colleagues and fans

Actress Uche Jombo, who seems to be a cast in the new project, also shared a cute video of her linking up with Jim in Houston

Many of the Nollywood stars' fans are now anticipating the release of the new movie, while others gushed about the video

Nollywood stars Jim Iyke and Uche Jombo have left many gushing, including celebrities, over a heartwarming video of them together.

Uche, in a post via her Instagram page, was seen exchanging pleasantries with the actor.

It seems Uche is one of the casts on a new movie Jim is working on in the US.

Uche Jombi and Jim Iyke in the US Credit: @uchejombo @jim.iyke

Source: Instagram

The actress, in her caption, wrote:

“Linked up with my bro and it’s about time to cook something special."

Watch the video below:

See the post Jim Iyke shared about his new movie project

Celebrities, fans react Uche Jombo's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iniedo:

"Link up soon."

ufuomamcdermott:

" my belle o ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

mcprosper_kent:

"It’s the trust issues for me ."

mrsteejoh:

"Life too sweet Abeg."

oyon_chiamaka_loveth:

"Whatever you people want to cook please put it on Netflix ."

leziri:

"Jim iyke!!!! Where have you been!! We live you man!!!"

homs_collections:

"Una carry reunion go America ."

chigozie_ehim1:

"The Nollywood g.a.n.g we know. Bless up folks.."

luluasemot:

"This is so special to me @uchejombo thanks for sharing ❤️❤️ my 2 icons, na say Houston far if na MD a for appear for dinner ❤️❤️❤️love y’all."

christian.chinemerem.1:

"Jim iyke always crazyyy.. vulnerable..backing up..trust issues..hahahahahhaa..."

big__reen:

"My people aunty uche stop holding my man like that ."

