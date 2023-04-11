Popular businessman Obi Cubana is prepping up ahead of his 48th birthday celebration this year

A few hours to the big day, Obi Cubana has flooded his social media timeline with some lovely pictures

As expected, top celebrities and well-wishers of the business have stormed his comment section to celebrate with him

Nigerian business magnate Obi Cubana will be 48 years old in 2023, and he is all excited about it.

Ahead of his birthday, which falls on Wednesday, April 12, Obi Cubana took to his Instagram page to share some lovely pictures of himself.

The billionaire also spoke about the goodness of God in his life.

He wrote in his caption:

"48yrs in 48hrs! God has been so good, absolutely good!❤️ 12th April ✔️"

See the pictures he shared below:

He also showed off the cow gift a friend gifted him on his Instastory. See his post below:

Celebrities, fans react to Obi Cubana's pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the goodwill messages fans and celebs pen to the businessman, see the comments below:

official_zeeki:

"Person way get money ."

callme_frodd:

"Happy Birthday Odogwu."

obiobi_vinemorris:

"His faithfulness never fails."

henryiyke1:

"Happy happy birthday in advance okpata ozuora nwannem ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

godwinkessi:

"Oga Obi drop ur Aza make I show u love."

dubby_gustavo:

"My Chairman, nwoke nwe Ebube❤️❤️❤️ it can only be God."

akorede9699:

"Boss of all bosses may God continue to bless you sir."

estherosemene:

"In Royal addy to u sir."'

zynnyken:

"There is special something about we april borns i swear, My HUSBAND is 10th april (today) and am 27th April . GOD CONTINUE TO MAKE US KINGS IN JESUS NAME AMEN ."

khaza_hoodricch:

"Sir this your agbada go well oh, i fit get my own ❤️."

iambimpeakintunde:

"Happy Birthday in Advance Baami ."

uzk_empire:

"That means I still have lots of time to be even bigger #thanksfortheinspiration."

afambia_:

"I cannot wait to celebrate you sir ❤️."

