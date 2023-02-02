Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has taken to social media to announce his new appointment with the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN)

The movie star who was on a social media break revealed that he was officially starting his own New Year

Ekubo then disclosed that he had been appointed by the AGN as the special assistant to the president on Youth Development

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo, is back in the news after taking a long break from social media over the drama surrounding his love life.

The movie star has now reappeared online with a big message to his fans where he announced his new appointment by the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Taking to his official Instagram page on February 2, 2023, Ekubo revealed that he was officially starting his New Year in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Ghost.

Alexx Ekubo got appointed by AGN as a special assistant to the president on youth development. Photos: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

He then went ahead to reveal that he had been appointed to serve the AGN as the president’s special assistant on youth development.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ekubo then thanked his colleagues and the AGN president, Emeka Rollas, as well as his fellow appointees.

He wrote in part:

“2023 is definitely all about growth and glow : I officially start my year in the name of the Father, the Son & the Holy Ghost.

"I have been appointed to serve the Actors Guild Of Nigeria as SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE President on YOUTH DEVELOPMENT.”

See his post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Alexx Ekubo

A number of the actor’s fans as well as his colleagues stormed his comment section with congratulatory messages. Read some of them below:

uchennannanna:

"Congratulations Chief Ikuku ❤️"

dubby_gustavo:

"Congrats bro..well deserved❤️❤️"

mauvict_goddess:

"E reach to start in the name of God the father son and Holy spirit cos forces no dey tire."

princessccynthia:

"Oh well the Lion is here."

gracegirl226:

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger congratulations to you."

awefarmsandconsult:

"What does not break you would make you stronger."

honeywealthy:

"Biko no more humility, let’s reveal to the world your real name…… “EKUBO BLESSED ALEX” they deserve to know ❤️❤️"

chidimma_perpetual:

"Touch not my anointed after all the long episode grace!!!!"

Alexx Ekubo shares new photos as he returns to Instagram

Weeks after his relationship drama with his ex-lover Fancy Acholonu, which trended for days on social media, the Nollywood actor returned to Instagram.

Alexx Ekubo shared a new picture as he revealed his pep talk which takes place at the start of every new year wouldn’t be happening this year.

While he didn’t give any reason behind his latest decision, many of his followers took to his comment section to raise questions.

Source: Legit.ng