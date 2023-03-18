Lagos, Surulere - The name of the Labour Party candidate for Surelere 1 Constituency, Olumide Oworu, contesting against the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) Desmond Elliot, is missing on the final list of governorship and House of Assembly candidates.

As reported by Daily Trust, a series of tweets had insinuated that Oworu’s name was missing.

Old photo of Olumide Oworu with Desmond Elliot trends. Photo: @olumideoworu/@chude

Source: Twitter

A Twitter user @StFrankingKezy in a tweet said

“This guy is not even a candidate of LP in the forthcoming Gov & HoA elections oooooo because his name is not even on INEC list. Wonders shall never end. Who started the narrative?”

It was further gathered that after the newspaper made checks in an obtained final list of gubernatorial and state House of Assembly candidates, it was confirmed that Oworu’s name is indeed missing from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) list.

Legit.ng gathered that INEC replaced him with a 47-year-old Adebayo Bode.

Oworu has been a major trending topic over the past few days after reports had that he and his supporters were attacked by suspected political thugs around Bode Thomas Street Junction in Surulere when they were about to kick off a campaign rally.

