President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, March 18, urged Nigerians to collect monies distributed by vote-buying politicians but vote their conscience.

After casting his vote at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit, 003, in Katsina, President Buhari also said the new naira policy has ensured a shortage of naira notes that would have been used by unscrupulous elements to influence the outcome of the elections in their favour, The Punch reports.

Buhari asks Nigerians to vote their conscience (Photo: @Buharisallau1)

“I am aware that the money is not there like before for people to sway voters like they used to do. And if they bring out money now, the people should pocket it, and still vote their conscience."

The president called on the electorate to follow their conscience in choosing the right candidates in the ongoing election, adding that his administration has “diminished” the era of vote buying.

The president went ahead to boast that the All Progressives Congress will emerge victorious in the governorship and State of Assembly elections nationwide because Nigerians know the party “means what it says, and says what it means.’’

