Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has sparked reactions on social media over her confidence about Bola Tinubu's win

Eniola took to her Instastory to share pictures of Kampala materials with Tinubu’s popular logo on it

The actress revealed the Kampala materials would be used during the swearing-in as she urged her followers to get in touch for theirs

While Nigerians await the outcome of the recent presidential elections, which took place in the country on Saturday, February 25, Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus, a big supporter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, seems to be confident of his victory.

The actress took to her Instastory on Sunday, February 26, to share pictures of Kampala materials to be used during Tinubu’s swearing-in.

Eniola Badmus shares a picture of Kampala materials with Tinubu's logo on it. Credit: @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

The Kampala materials she shared had Tinubu’s famous logo on them.

Sharing the picture, Eniola Badmus wrote:

"Swearing-in Kampala is ready. holla if you want."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Eniola Badmus’ post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

sammy_richie_ika_:

"We tell you say we no see clothes wear. So una wan use poverty mentality enter people abi."

stay_brazzzzzyxx1972:

"Them know say them be winner before election."

donwuraa:

"Eni what’s all dis na Dey calm down oooo."

girl_vee_jewelries_:

"Wait o....blik this Pipo don pass back put hand for our eye but I know say God Go Put dem to shame o."

next_autos:

"Just as them take swear for you."

dspat__:

"Sebi you de see she don know how much she go see when a person buy the Kampala. God abeg now please help us…."

folami112:

"Who Dey follow this lady ☹️."

official_wonderboi:

"Werey re ooooo."

crystalpranks:

"Your mind no go touch ground."

madam_milli65:

"Make una just buy am keep because na una go wear on him burial day."

Hilarious photo of Eniola Badmus and Tinubu stirs reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Eniola Badmus sparked reactions online with a photo of her preferred candidate that she shared.

In the now-deleted photo post shared on Instagram, the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was photographed in a very distasteful position.

Nigerians reacted to the photo, querying Eniola for sharing such an image of her principal. While many others mocked the APC candidate and the actress, some used the photo to "catch cruise."

Source: Legit.ng