Uche Edochie, one of the sons of veteran movie maker, Pete Edochie, made headlines after he made a revelation about their father on his 76th birthday. He revealed why he and his siblings despised him while growing up.

Pete, who is also known as the Lion of Africa, clocked 76 on Tuesday, March 7, and Uche, in a post via his Instagram page, recounted how he and his siblings despised their dad.

Uche Edochie recounts growing up in the 70s with his dad, Pete. Credit: @ucheedochie

According to Uche, they erroneously hated their father’s strictness while growing up, only to later discover it was all for their good.

Uche said he was happy he grew up in the 70s and 80s when there were solid fathers.

An extract from his post on Instagram read:

“Isn’t it funny how we felt the exact opposite way when we were growing up? Back then, we hated our dads because they wouldn’t allow us to endanger our careers and lives in the name of having fun. We thought they were the problem, and we grew up to realise that we were the problem and we needed our ases kicked."

