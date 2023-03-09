A funny video of a boy who fell deeply asleep where he was eating on a tin of Milo has gone viral on TikTok

The boy had his mouth wide open, showing he had forgotten about the punishable act he was carrying out

Many social media users who reacted to his video said that the kid was caught at his "crime scene"

A short video shared on TikTok has captured the funny moment a kid fell asleep at the place he was feasting on Milo.

The boy's hand was placed on the tin. His whole palm and mouth were all stained with the Milo.

People said that the boy fell asleep at his crime scene. Photo source: @pu's'sypanda77

Boy fell asleep while eating Milo

The boy's head drooped to the side to show that he slept off after he must have had his fill of the beverage.

An adult came seconds after to see what the boy had done as the person checked out his hand before retrieving the tin of Milo. Another hand of a kid was seen in the clip, showing two people caught him.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3000 comments with more than 68,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

D Loml said:

"Your honour, my client here was framed. He can't even finish a sachet of Milo... this is a conspiracy my honour."

Your baby said:

"Falling asleep at the crime scene."

Eloho Faith525 said:

"I can remember the day I drank my dad don Simon OMO na so I sleep for crime scene my papa wait make I wake up ooo."

Bag_Of_Cheese01 said:

"This is how you will catch some men red handed but dem go still deny."

Yomi Oladipupo said:

"Even Falana cannot defend you from this one."

