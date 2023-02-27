Actress Adunni Ade has replied to her colleague Kudi Alagbo who took a jab at her for making people believe she is more than she looks

Alagbo claimed that Adunni didn't have chairs when she was living in the Oko Oba area of Lagos before moving to the Island

To counter the claim, Adunni has shared a throwback video of her former house with her furniture in plain sight

Kudi Alagbo dragged her fellow actress, Adunni Ade, for coming out to express strong reservations against colleagues who were paid peanuts to campaign for politicians in the 2023 elections.

Adunni claimed to have gotten hold of a screenshot showing the N90k transaction paid to an actor after weeks of heavy campaigning.

Adunni Ade shared a video of her old apartment in response to Kudi Alagbo. Photo credit: @kudi_alagbo/@iamadunniade

Bashing the mum of two, Alagbo claimed that the fair-skinned actress acts high and mighty even though she didn't have chairs in her former house.

Replying to the claim, Adunni took a trip down memory lane and gave netizens a sneak peek of what her old Oko Oba apartment used to look like.

Chairs were in plain sight as the actress showed off her dance steps to a Hausa song.

Adunni wrote:

"Reminiscing! I miss this house. Home of 8 years! Dreams where achieved here! Omo New Yorker to the world! Agege to the world!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

lawi_t:

"It’s the chairs for me."

crazeclown:

"I like your Chairs."

vikramorch:

"Some people would go any length just to spite you. Your throwback is better than their present. You rock ma’am❤️"

doraspicy_:

"The pressure is getting wasaaaaahhhh. Another chair confirmed ✅"

thenameisdammie:

"I thought they said she don’t have couches in her house."

idowu_abimbola_:

"Yen yen yen there is no chair in her house okan gbogbo yin onibale se."

wazzyraymon:

"No be the house wey that housemaid girl say no chairs."

blessing_olufunmi:

"Is this not chairs in your sitting room…abi my eye dey pain me ni."

Adunni Ade reveals how much Nollywood actors were paid to campaign

UK-born Nigerian actress Adunni Ade seemed to have reached her limit after watching how her colleagues like Lege Miami, Iyabo Ojo, Dayo Amusa and others dragged each other on Instagram over the ongoing presidential election.

In reaction to the political spectacle with the Yoruba movie industry, Adunni made some ridiculing revelations of how much some Nollywood practitioners were paid for the campaign.

Adunni alleged that some of her colleagues, who are now online clamouring for a particular candidate, were lodged at a hotel for a couple of months and only got paid N90,000 for their campaign for the presidential contestant.

