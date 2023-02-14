Netizens have taken to Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s Instagram page to remind him about this year’s Valentine’s day

Some of the actor’s followers queried him for remaining silent as others wondered who he would post on his page

Netizens have repeatedly dragged Yul Edochie since he married actress Judy Austin as his second wife

As several popular Nigerian celebrities mark this year’s Valentine’s day celebration, some netizens have raised eyebrows over actor Yul Edochie’s silence.

As of the time of this report, Yul Edochie was yet to post any of his wives, May Edochie and Judy Austin, on his page.

Fans query Yul Edochie on Valentine's day. Credit: @yuledochie @mayyuledochie @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Netizens remind Yul Edochie about Valentine’s Day

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

themmystitchesndmakeovas:

"How far pappy today na valentine who you go wish happy valentine bayi"

pellannaji:

"Are you not posting your kidney Judy for valentine. Shey you tell us she be your kidney. Kidney kee you there."

bodys32:

"We are waiting for You and your ijele Judy valentine."

jyne55:

"@meetpatnice celebs are posting their loved ones his yeye marriage no even pass one year why isn't he celebrating his mistress we demand he paint this his page with them, lovely fotos of his valentine, so we can help him celebrate ."

ijeoma.nwaigwe:

"You did not wish your wives happy valentine? This polygamy is not polygaming oh."

princen1162

"Who is Valentine, come reset your head make I no vex."

kingedith88

"@ngfabs @yuledochie ....please make things right once again and u will see ur fans back n ur comment section will be sweet once again."

ma_y_hud1:

"Still waiting for your Valentine’s Day post."

meetpatnice:

"Yul who is val? Post her we Ur fans want to celebrate her."

Yul Edochie's first wife May hangs out with Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonna, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how the weekend came with a funfair for actor Yul Edochie’s first wife as she was seen in the company of actors Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbona, among others, during the celebration of AY Comedian’s wife Mabel Makun’s new store.

In the video, Alexx and IK could be seen seated on one side of the table as they conversed while eating.

Sharing the video, May added a caption that read:

“About yesterday for @midasinteriorsltd Happy Sunday fam!”

Source: Legit.ng