Actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May has shared moments from her hangout with actors Alexx Ekubo and IK Ogbonna

May joined the Nollywood stars and others during the celebration of AY Comedian’s wife Mabel Makun’s new store

The video May shared on her Instagram page has stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers

The weekend came with a funfair for actor Yul Edochie’s first wife as she was seen in the company of actors Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbona, among others, during the celebration of AY Comedian’s wife Mabel Makun’s new store.

In the video, Alexx and IK could be seen seated on one side of the table as they converse while eating.

May Edochie shares new video: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, May added a caption that read:

“About yesterday for @midasinteriorsltd Happy Sunday fam!”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to May Edochie’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

noraolofu:

"My love for you Queen May is out of this world,the game changer,chaiiii who dey zuzu❤️."

quinoklin:

"May is rolling in with the game changers! She is rolling with the crème de la crème of the society. Forget eh, God knows what he is doing. He really Love May."

pellannaji:

"And yul nolonger sit with these celebs. What a wow. May carry grace, yul carry grass."

priscille_b1:

"Queen of few words but full of actions ❤❤❤. Happy Sunday. Stay blessed and happy ."

franswoy:

"May u should start acting this will make the devil commit sucide."

mariamaalfred:

"Our beautiful queen much love from here ."

loyallychen:

"Chai! If class was a personNne biko keep moving forward! You only live once ❤️."

blovd_empire:

"Chaii see caliber of people, roast us we are your bole."

princessifyk:

"Keep glowing and basking @mayyuledochie ❤️❤️❤️."

May reacts to video of Yul going on Nedu's podcast

May Yul-Edochie stirred up a major conversation online after she shared a video clip on her page in reaction to a report that her husband, Yul Edochie, was to appear on a popular podcast.

Ace media personality Nedu Wazobia took to his Instagram on January 19, 2023, to announce that Yul Edochie was set to feature on his popular podcast, 'The Honest Bunch'.

Nedu, in his announcement, revealed that Yul had quite a lot to say and was on the show to air it all.

