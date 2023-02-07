Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has pleasantly surprised members of the online community with videos shared on his Instagram page

Apparently, the actor was behind the camera filming the beautiful moment veteran actors Chidi Mokeme and Hank Anuku reunited

Another video captured the moment Michael joined the veteran screen gods and netizens had a lot of sweet reactions

Nollywood actors Chidi Mokeme and Hank Anuku have melted the hearts of their fans and supporters in the online community after being seen together for the first time in a long time.

Their junior colleague, Zubby Michael, was behind the camera filming the special moment the legendary movie stars set eyes on each other and expressed heartfelt excitement.

Chidi Mokeme and Hank Anuku link up in video. Photo: @zubbymichael

A video shared captured Mokeme throwing his hands into the air as he hailed Anuku who was equally throwing hands.

The top movie stars proceeded to share a tight brotherly hug.

Watch below:

In a different clip, Michael flipped his camera to selfie mode and recorded as all three of them beamed with excitement.

Watch below:

Social media users react

amaka_lavida said:

“Chaii I miss desperados... both of them acted them. Where can I see that movie Biko.”

chronicles_of._a_king said:

“Definition of brotherhood; not one comrade is left behind. Big things agwan.”

chinonso_fortune said:

“I just remembered one movie like that many years ago " Desperado: The Story Of Derico"!!... @chidimokeme, you're a legend! Take your flowers broski.”

jennifer.ogechukwu said:

“This are the real Nollywood bad boys not this ones wey dey do bleaching.”

ngozinbz said:

“LEGENDS!!! The OGs before IG!!! Baddest kids on the block that year!! The boys you mama warned you about!! & two ou So happy they are getting their flowers!!!The real idamuadugbos that year!! St These kids may never know BUT WE KNOW!! #agbas #egbons #egins #baddestboys.”

Chidi Mokeme and Kate Henshaw reunite in lovely video

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that actor Chidi Mokeme and Kate Henshaw stirred beautiful reactions from netizens after they reunited with each other.

The veteran actors ran into each other's arms like little kids and shouted excitedly to express how happy they were to see each other.

The highlight of the moment that got netizens talking was the kiss Mokeme and Henshaw shared.

