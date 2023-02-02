Richly endowed Nollywood star Destiny Etiko held her followers on stamped with a picture of her in a hugging leather outfit

The movie Barbie, known for her graceful endowment, posed in a manner that dreamily served her form-fitting appearance

Fans and colleagues of the gorgeous actress stormed her post to remind her of what she is already aware of—her elegance

Heavily chiselled Nollywood star Destiny Etiko is one of the Nigerian celebrities admired for God’s perfection in creating man.

A picture of the actress shared on social media never misses getting tons of admiration for her style and the way her body fully complements any attire she puts on.

Beautiful pictures of actress Destiny Etiko Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

The movie Barbie recently shared a picture of herself in a black shimmery leather suit that served the wholesomeness of her contours.

Look at the full picture of Destiny Etiko

Netizens react to Destiny Etiko’s picture

amakakoprum:

"Dis shape will nt blind us sha.. Unlimited drama dull."

milky_hanny:

"I feel like your hips will explode.john_clef_moni

john_clef_moni:

"Ur shape don dey comote for line oooo, E no fine again sister."

janemena:

"Na you dey follow Beyoncé go the world tour o."

ivybeautyskincare_:

"My world wide drama doll.❤️"

