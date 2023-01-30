Influential actress Anita Joseph continues to lavish her man with a plethora of enviable public attention

The Nollywood actress warned a certain group of individuals who troll celebrities online or offline not to dare it with her husband

Anita’s commendable and desirable affection to protect her man was met with agreement from netizens as they cheered the love birds on

Sultry Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has sparked reactions with what she has promised a certain number of people.

The movie goddess made a statement on Instagram to show that she is always on the lookout to protect her man Mc Fish from all sorts of danger.

Actress Anita Joseph set to fight for her man Mc Fish Credit: @realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

Anita made it clear in her statement that she will hunt anyone who tries to disrespect her better half.

Look at Anita Joseph speaking about protecting her husband below:

Netizens react to Anita Joseph's post about protecting her man

gleeoflife:

Shalllommmmmm

queenwokoma:

"As it should be …"

ashmusy:

"D*mn power couple."

monalisa.stephen:

"As you should mama.❤️"

monalisa.stephen:

"If you dare disrespect my boyfriend or friends self I Dey fight for dem not to talk of husband. ❤️"

officialgoldmartins:

"They were not informed.... ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

jules.nwaj:

"We know already. ❤️"

