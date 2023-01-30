“Power Couple”: Actress Anita Joseph Threatens to Deal With Anyone Who Insults Her Husband
- Influential actress Anita Joseph continues to lavish her man with a plethora of enviable public attention
- The Nollywood actress warned a certain group of individuals who troll celebrities online or offline not to dare it with her husband
- Anita’s commendable and desirable affection to protect her man was met with agreement from netizens as they cheered the love birds on
PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!
Sultry Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has sparked reactions with what she has promised a certain number of people.
The movie goddess made a statement on Instagram to show that she is always on the lookout to protect her man Mc Fish from all sorts of danger.
Anita made it clear in her statement that she will hunt anyone who tries to disrespect her better half.
Look at Anita Joseph speaking about protecting her husband below:
"He married 10 women just to replace her": Netizens gush over video of Ooni of Ife's Queen Naomi at party
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Netizens react to Anita Joseph's post about protecting her man
gleeoflife:
Shalllommmmmm
queenwokoma:
"As it should be …"
ashmusy:
"D*mn power couple."
monalisa.stephen:
"As you should mama.❤️"
monalisa.stephen:
"If you dare disrespect my boyfriend or friends self I Dey fight for dem not to talk of husband. ❤️"
officialgoldmartins:
"They were not informed.... ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
jules.nwaj:
"We know already. ❤️"
Anita Joseph expresses disinterest in BBTitans
Nollywood star Anita Joseph openly declared that she was not interested in any Big Brother show whatsoever.
The movie star begged Nigerians to stay focused on the upcoming 2023 elections.
Anita urged Nigerians to give in their best shots for the forthcoming 2023 elections.
Anita Joseph trolled over skimpy skirt worn to greet Peter Obi
“Your sins are forgiven”: Netizens calm down as Yul Edochie’s 2nd wife Judy Austin declares support for Obi
Anita Joseph was chastised for her choice of attire during a brief meeting with Peter Obi.
The actress posted a video on her Instagram page that prompted many comments about her attire.
Anita, on the other hand, made a point of confronting the trolls while emphasising that there was nothing wrong with what she wore.
Anita Joseph shares video from Uche Ogbodo's trad shower
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Anita Joseph took to Instagram with a video showing moments from Uche Ogbodo's traditional bridal shower.
Rosy Meurer, Yvonne Jegede, Mary Remi Njoku and Moyo Lawal were among the ladies who came out to celebrate with Uche Ogbodo.
Anita Joseph, shared a video from the private bridal shower on Instagram and the ladies evidently had a good time together.
Source: Legit.ng