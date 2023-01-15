Veteran Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, is in the news after opening up on being officially divorced from her ex-husband, Patrick Doyle

On Twitter, the movie star answered a curious fan’s question on why she is yet to drop the ‘Doyle’ last name

According to Ireti, the name has been 30 years in the making and it is hers, this got other netizens talking

Popular Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, has now opened up on why she is yet to drop her ex-husband, Patrick Doyle’s last name.

Shortly after the movie star opened up on being officially divorced from the actor and broadcaster, she started to trend on social media.

Ireti then answered a curious fan on Twitter who wanted to know why she was still bearing ‘Doyle’ despite being separated from her ex-husband.

Actress Ireti Doyle explains why she is keeping ex-husband's last name. Photos: @iretidoyle, @patrickdoylemedia

Source: Instagram

In response to the netizen, the actress explained that the name ‘Ireti Doyle’ has been 30 years in the making and it is hers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She wrote:

"Ireti Doyle" is a name that is nearly 30 years in the making. It's my mine.”

See her tweet below:

Nigerians react as Ireti Doyle explains why she has refused to drop ex-husband’s last name

The actress’ explanation on why she still bears her ex-husband’s last name soon trended on social media and got more netizens talking. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

oluwakemi._o:

“She can't drop that name is her trade mark.”

dayoogedengbe:

“Lawyers in the house, can you educate us, is it legally right for a divorced lady to still keep her ex husband's name? Are there implications or not for keeping the name? Asking for knowledge sake.”

thekanyinsola:

“It is her name. Probably had it longer than her maiden name. But even if she didn't. It's still her name..”

toiyoabasi1:

“You can legally keep your ex husband's name after a divorce and nobody can make you take it off. The moment they married you they have given you the name for life to do as you want. Senator Florence Ita-Giwa Divórced Dele Giwa and he even remarried before his demise but she's still using the Giwa. It's legal. It's your name for life IF YOU WANT. He can't even get a court to take that away.”

_kofoworola_ :

“Omo mummy na u Sabi o.”

nnenna_blinks_:

“I see the same reason with Kevin Hart ex wife. She said because she built with him, she is never dropping his name. But my question is what if you remarry, do you still maintain that decision.”

onyinyechi_nf:

“But you can divorce him? Be playing.”

ms_naelda:

“If she didn't say they are officially divorced nobody will know it here. Those shouting she should drop the name are funny. Do you even know for how manv vears they have been divorced? If her ex-husband is not bothered why would you be?”

pweetie_ik:

“It's her choice, she is entitled to her way of life. Let her be jare.”

megakidsnaija:

“She is correct...only smart folks will understand. That's her brand name! It's a name, not an attachment to anyone.”

thisisrachelle_:

“Do whatever you want ma. It's your life. If you know how easily people forget the dead, you will not live your life to please anyone.”

Fans disappointed about Ireti Doyle's divorce

Just recently, Ireti Doyle was a guest on media personality Chude Jideonwo’s show and she answered a few questions about her union.

“We’re officially divorced,” the actress went straight to the point as Jideonwo asked about the true situation of things.

Jideonwo pressed on and stated that many people were vested because they followed her love story with Patrick over the years.

The actress, however, stated that her life isn’t an animation and she cannot sacrifice her life just to feed into the imaginations of admirers.

Source: Legit.ng