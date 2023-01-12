Veteran Nollywood star Walter Anga has issued a comical blare on social media as he marks his 46th birthday

The screen master shared some very funny throwback pictures of himself along with a couple of viral online videos to celebrate this significant day of his life

Fans and followers of Walter have been left with no option but to fill his comment section with laughter as they send in their good wishes

Ace Nollywood actor Walta Angapukotanka Kalada, popularly known as Walta Anga, has taken out time to celebrate his 46th birthday in a lively style.

The screen god has shared hilarious-looking pictures of himself from way back to bring laughter to his fans and followers as he adds a year today, January 12, 2023.

Veteran Nollywood actor Walter Anga marks birthday with funny pictures credit: @walteranga

Taking to his official social media handle, Walter expressed gratitude to everyone who has been a part of his journey in life and appreciated them for their steadfastness. He went on to pray for his supporters and asked God to give them reasons to celebrate.

In Walter's words:

"Happy 46th birthday to meIt’s just a moment to say thank you to everyone that has been part of my life and that of my family. Thank you for all your supports and love and may celebration never seize in your life and that of your family, in Jesus name."

See Walter Anga’s post here:

Reactions from Walter Anga’s post

kenerics:

"Happy Birthday Kalada. May God bless and prosper you always. "

iam_vanvicker:

"Happy bday to u my broda. You do all."

effixzzyboss:

"You cannot bE 46 bros. You are 76. Happy birthday to you Elder Walta"

lancelotimasuen:

"Wow bro...I join the host of heaven in celebrating you on this auspicious Birthday of yours...Happy birthday and many Happy returns."

realanitajoseph:

"This pictures no reach you don kuku give us pictures @eveesin you get older pictures."

jnrpope:

"Happy birthday kala!"

