Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has melted the hearts of many netizens after he organised a lovely birthday surprise for his wife, Virna

Arriving at the birthday party, Mrs Michel burst into tears when she saw that her friends, family and loved ones were present in the room

The lovely surprise has impressed many netizens as they admire how thoughtful Majid Michel is

Celebrated Ghanaian actor Majid Michel celebrated his wife Virna Michel‘s birthday with a lovely surprise party.

Virna Michel in tears as Majid Michel surprises her on her birthday. Photo Source: @mamakiing

Source: UGC

Walking into the hall, Virna had no idea that the room was filled with family members and close friends.

She ran through the other end of the exit door the moment she saw her loved ones take out their phones to record her as they shouted happy birthday in the video.

She burst into laughter as some of them ran to console her. With a heart of gratitude, she hugged them when she eventually walked into the hall.

Dressed in a white dress, Mrs Michel looked stunning as ever as her sparkling dangling earrings and her neatly styled hair made her glow as she walked through the green walls of the walkway.

Reactions as Majid Michel pulls a beautiful surprise on wife on her birthday

Meanwhile, many netizens have flooded the comment section with sweet messages and well-wishes as they commend Majid Michel for pulling off such a memorable surprise for his wife on her birthday.

