Popular Nollywood stars linked up at a dinner hosted by Adebola Williams and it came with some beautiful moment

The likes of Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde, Rita Dominic and Sola Sobowale were among many of the big names in attendance

A cute video shared by Omotola showed her bonding with Rita, alongside others at the dinner table

With the new year celebration still on, Nigerian celebrities were not left out of the fun moments.

Pictures and videos of some popular celebrities in the Nigerian movie industry at a dinner party in Lagos have surfaced online and it was lovely to see.

Omotola and Rita Dominic pose for the camera. Credit: @realomosexy

A look at the picture showed veterans like Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde, Rita Dominic and Sola Sobowale among the popular names in attendance.

While many of them shared the fun moments on their Instastories, Nya Lungu Chim, who was also at the party shared the beautiful moments on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

“Moments from last night's dinner at @debolalagos and @kdlagos as we reflected on 2022 highs and toasted to a greater 2023! In the company of some great people.”

See her post below:

Reacting to the beautiful moments a fan @meryisdaughter, who was wowed by it, wrote in the comment section:

"Awesome. I see dem stars nollywood galore ."

Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde shares how living in the US has changed her perspective on driving

In a previous report via Legit.ng, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde posted a video as she shared how her relocation to America has changed her.

According to the actress in a post via her Instastory, living in the US has given her a new perspective on rough driving as she recounted how she used to literally bully other drivers back in Nigeria.

The veteran actress also called on those who used to be terrified of her driving before to rest assured as she is now a changed person.

In her words:

“I am now gentle! For those who used to dread. Driving with me .. please come back, you’re safe now”

Reacting to Omotola's experience, someone said:

"America DO NOT change People rather people abide by the rules, and regulations “Law”.

Source: Legit.ng