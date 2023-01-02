Popular Yoruba actor Itele marked his 32nd birthday on Sunday, January 1 and it was a special moment for him

Itele shared some creative pictures of him donned in a black outfit as well as other lovely moments from his big day

Many of his colleagues as well as fans and followers took to his social media to celebrate with him

It was a moment of celebration for Yoruba actor Itele, who gained attention for his role in 2021 movie President Kuti, on Sunday, January 1 as he marked his 32nd birthday in style.

To make it special, Itele took to his Instagram page to share creative pictures as well as other cute pictures and moments from his birthday celebration.

The actor in a caption wrote:

"Chapter 32 Happy Birthday to me! Ibrahim Abiodun ayinde bakare And happy New year to you all P r e s i d e n t k u t I K i n g K e s a r i A l a n I O go."

Celebrities, fans pen birthday messages to Itele

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

odunomoadekola:

"Happy birthday to you my brother @iteledicon01."

femiadebayosalami:

"Much love I have for you. God knows even if you don’t. Happy Birthday to a proud brother, colleague and member of the great club AFRIEK. The best remain my wishes for you."

phursuns:

"Otie koko kuro nbeun na @iteledicon01.

zino.da:

"Happy cake Day Idan me.MmyT conquer.."

ajee_blog1:

"More better life egbon."

jumokefadipe:

"Happy birthday."

stone_boy_dicon:

"KING OF BOYS ✊."

mammie_ad_ruby:

"Happy birthday sir Long life and prosperity in good health and wealth Ur success is assured ."

Students gift Itele N300k on birthday

Legit.ng reported that Itele D Icon, got a sweet surprise from his students ahead of his birthday.

The celebrated film star, who is to clock a new age on January 1, was treated to a lovely display by his students.

In a video posted online by @emiraltyafrica on Instagram, Itele was seen surrounded by his students as they sang his praises.

Source: Legit.ng