Veteran Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has taken to social media to celebrate her first child, Purity

Purity clocked the milestone age of 10 on December 30, 2022, and her mother updated fans about it online

Mercy shared lovely birthday photos and a video of her child and prayers poured in for the celebrant from netizens

Much loved Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity, has clocked the milestone age of 10 to the joy of fans.

The movie star’s first child clocked the new age on December 30, 2022, and she was greatly celebrated on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Mercy posted a pre-birthday video of Purity during her photoshoot and explained in the caption that her party was loading.

Mercy Johnson celebrates her first child Purity's 10th birthday. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

She wrote:

“Purity will be 10 in a bit.......Party Loading.”

See the video below:

In another post, Mercy Johnson shared lovely birthday photos of her daughter and noted that she had clocked 10.

Not stopping there, the actress showered strong words of prayers on Purity. She wrote:

“Own Her Lord and against the will of any flesh, do that which only you can do in her life......Grateful heart....My Baby is 10....wow @theokojiekids .....My Purity is 10....Awesome God”

See the photos below:

Congratulations pour in for Mercy Johnson’s daughter as she clocks 10

A number of the actress’ fans gushed over her daughter as they joined in celebrating her birthday. Read some of their comments below:

i_am_micknaillhart:

"The only child of MercyJohnson that looks like MercyJohnson more than MercyJohnson ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

nebo.doris.1:

"The fact that you allow your kids to be kids is what I love the most about you."

call_meh_berry:

"A decade already "

oluwatracy1:

"She's 10yrs already? Wow! Time flies. This is wishing you a very happy birthday dearie. May God continue to keep and protect you as you age gracefully."

ngoziechems1:

"Congratulations Purity. There's lifting for you on every side in Jesus name Amen."

gbengaartsmith:

"They grow so fast! "

juliet_ekeson:

"Awwwww Happy birthday beautiful Purity❤️ Mummy’s very 1st fruit Age with grace my Princess"

realkendrawalsy:

"Happy birthday My darling Purity may God continue to guide and protect you in Jesus name and you shall always be a source of joy and happiness to your parent."

iamperrymartins:

"Carbon Copy"

