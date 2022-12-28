Nollywood star Destiny Etiko has taken to social media to congratulate movie producer, Mr Best, on his new house

The actress addressed all her gratitude to God for making it possible and further appreciated everyone for their support

Fans and colleagues of Destiny join in through the comment section to celebrate the big win while offering their prayers as well

Nigerian star actress Destiny Etiko has gone online to share pictures of a new house belonging to Nollywood movie producer Ikenna Best Irakannu, better known as Mr Best.

The actress expressed her appreciation for her colleague's newly acquired property and congratulated him on his accomplishment.

Destiny Etiko congratulates producer Mr Best over his new home Credit: @destinyetikoifficial, @mrbest.1

Source: Instagram

in her words, she said:

"A big congratulations boss. God has done it. @withrepost • @mrbest.1 Thank You Jehovah. Congratulations Mr Best. To everyone who had patronized us @ikebesttech.ng this year,thank you. #VILLAOFGRACE."

See Destiny Etiko’s post here:

Netizens react to Destiny Etiko’s post:

mrbest.1:

"Thank you so much."

esteranointed:

"I tap from this massive blessing."

collins_leo_:

"Everybody just dey buy house."

sbmchibuzor1:

"Na hotel be this abi nah what?"

dorceuskayla:

"Congratulations you deserve more."

skelewu_bobo:

"The house is fine and expensive, but the finishing is not neat at all, very rough."

okolierubby:

'Congratulations to ur boss dear soon we shall celebrate yours massively."

emrsonia_84:

"Wow so huge, congratulations are in order and as I celebrate you so shall I be celebrated AMEN."

qwinniffer_qtr:

"Congratulations to him I tap into his Blessings."

