Popular Nigerian singer Paul Psquare is filled with gratitude as his son Andre Okoye turns 10 on April 10, 2023

The delighted father celebrated his son’s birthday by posting some sweet photos of him on social media

Celebrities reacted to the celebration of Andre Okoye’s 10th birthday, including Charles Okocha, J.martins Jr. Pope, among others and Paul's girlfriend Ivy

Nigerian star singer Paul Okoye, a member of the Afrobeats duo Psquare, is celebrating his son Andre Okoye’s 10th birthday on March 10, 2023.

The Do Me breakout star took to social media to share pictures of his son while he gushed about his new age.

Paul Okoye celebrates son Andre's birthday Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Paul, however, went on to shower blessings and prayers on his beloved son.

He wrote:

"My boy #Andre is 10 Happy Birthday Son ❤️ welcome to double-digit more blessings ."

See his post below

Fans and celebrities join Paul to celebrate son’s birthday

charles_okocha:

"More life young king.❤️"

ivy_zenny:

"Happy birthday, King Dre.❤️"

officialjmartins:

"Happy Beautiful 10th birthday wishes #andre here's wishing you more fruitful years ahead with long life and good health son."

jnrpope:

"Happy birthday soldier."

iamqueenlovette:

"Awwwn, big boy now, happy blessed birthday Andre, best wishes…"

_cazuna:

ifeanyi_anthony_1:

"Rudy pls go back to Anita Biko. She’s a good woman and very beautiful. See the kind handsome son she gave you. Happy birthday boo."

larrybabaofficial:

"Happiest birthday Andre,may God bless your new age with knowledge and wisdom about life."

Source: Legit.ng