Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has reacted to a video of a oyinbo boy who sold his toys to buy his mother a Christmas gift

The actor raised questions on the number of Nigerians being trained to help their parents as he said parents fund everything

According to Kanayo, many Nigerian parents don’t set up their children to know the source of their wealth

Nollywood actor has challenged Nigerian parents while reacting to a video of an oyinbo boy selling his toys to buy his mother a Christmas gift.

While hailing the boy, the actor spoke about how many Nigerian children aren’t trained to help their parents.

Kanayo writes to Nigerian parents. Credit: @kanayo.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo wrote:

“How many Nigerian Children are trained to help their parents in a bleak economy/ Christmas? We do not set up our children to know the type of business we do. We fund everything. That's why immediately the bread winner dies, they fight and kill themselves over legacies. They do not understand the source of the wealth. Some children know DADDY is a business man, even kidnapping, banditry, looting of treasury is business. Looted wealth is sweet.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Netizens react to Kanayo’s post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

siralexmbaa:

"It’s quite emotional tbh.he’s so respectful and not even desperate to collect the money while he knows it was free.alot of character display here ."

oyeoku:

"My Mommy never buy me Christmas cloth o. E go red for me be that."

johnokpako:

"Soo emotional watching this…. We lack value in Nigeria ."

chin_9229:

"Thanks for sharing the truth about children in the West whom those who have never even been to the West like to castigate ❤️."

Kanayo bows to greet Pete Edochie

Kanayo O Kanayo shared a lovely video of him meeting with his senior colleague Pete Edochie.

The heartwarming video showed the moment Kanayo greeted Pete and went on to bow his head to his senior colleague for prayers.

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Kanayo wrote:

“Ebubedike 75 KOK @60. Thanks for celebrating us. Fatherly blessings are like films BUT WITHOUT PART TWO. Ya gazieoo.”

Source: Legit.ng