Yoruba actress Laide Bakare seems to have fallen in love as she shared a new video of her and a mystery man

While engaging in an extreme public display of affection, Laide Bakare did everything possible to prevent his face from showing

Her action sparked reactions as a netizen claimed Laide was dating a friend’s husband, which the actress responded to

Popular Yoruba actress Laide Bakare shared a loved-up video of her and a mystery man as she described love as beautiful.

Laide Bakare glowed with smiles all over her face as she and the unknown man publicly displayed affection. She also made sure his face didn’t show on camera.

Laide Bakare shares loved-up video of her and a man. Credit: @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Laide Bakare wrote: “Love is a beautiful thing.”

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Laide Bakare responds to a netizen who made a bold claim about her mystery man

A netizen identified as ijesa_mate, in reaction to the video, claimed the actress must have snatched the mystery man from a friend while she was hiding his face.

The netizen wrote:

"Anty show us Now abi E ti gba oko Ore yin Ni ."

In a response, Laide Bakare said:

"@ijesa_mate my own friends husband no dey cheat Abeg mind yourself o this commenter ."

See their exchange below:

Screenshot of Laide Bakare's exchange with a netizen. Credit: @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

See more reactions from fans below:

emilolasobola:

"I go love o."

olamons:

"Show face now ."

jp_weberfund:

"Him be ripper? Abi why you con dey hide him face ."

officialkemiajoba:

"Show his face make we see aunty mi ."

officialqueenlustre:

"Show us his face mama ."

i_am_owonipillar025:

"Mama no gree show him face oooo Baba wan look camera ."

mumbeauty_cr8tz:

"His hands looks like baby politician own... Are you now the new Mrs falegan ?."

Laide Bakere marks birthday with stunning pics

Laide Bakare made headlines over the pictures she shared on her page as she clocked a new age on Friday, October 7th.

The actress took to her social media timeline to share some jaw-dropping photos as she posed for the camera in different outfits.

In one of her photos, she wore white attire and gele to match. She thanked God for making her see another year.

Source: Legit.ng