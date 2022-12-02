Rita Dominic’s chief bridesmaid Michelle Dede has shared a video which showed the moment she was handed the bridal bouquet at the actress’ wedding

Michelle Dede revealed she had been a bridesmaid at 7 weddings, chief bridesmaid at 4 and caught the bouquet 4 times

Michelle, however, prayed to God for everything Rita Dominic whispered to her ears to come to pass

Nigerian media personality Michelle Dede, the chief bridesmaid at Rita Dominic’s recent white wedding, is making headlines over some details she shared.

Michelle, to whom Rita Dominic handed her bridal bouquet instead of the traditional way of passing it, said she has been a bridesmaid at 7 weddings, chief bridesmaid at 4, and caught the bouquet 4 times.

Michelle Dede says she has played the role of a bridesmaid at 7 weddings. Credit: @michelledede

Source: Instagram

The media personality, who was emotional about the moment Rita Dominic whispered to her ear, prayed to God for everything the actress said to become a reality.

Sharing the video on her Twitter page, Michelle wrote:

“I have been a bridesmaid at 7 weddings, Chief bridesmaid at 4, Bridesmaid/MC at 1, and caught a bouquet 4 times. Cried at all 7."

Netizens react to Michelle Dede’s post

See some of the reactions below:

callmechigo:

"May all she whispered to you come to pass congratulations to you."

priny_lc:

"This tweet got to me. May God grant her heart desires."

jolathemuse_:

"From her mouth to Gods ears ."

gracey_kiddies:

"Awww she even stepped aside."

la_whiteman:

"God will find you the perfect husband that is rich,God fearing, can fuc , laugh, ,cherish you,love you,care for you and lastly comfort you..Amen."

cheni4m:

"You will testify in Jesus mighty name Amen.."

ibezinto:

"You marry before you divorce that one God will grant another upset for you dear don’t worry."

Emotional moment Rita Dominic broke down in tears

A short clip showed Rita Dominic breaking into tears while she was getting ready for her wedding.

Her chief bridesmaid, Michelle Dede, was seen beside her, comforting her while actress Kate Henshaw struggled hard to hold back her tears.

The clip stirred emotions from many of her fans and followers

Source: Legit.ng