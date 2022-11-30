Much loved Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji’s dance video has once again resurfaced on social media and gotten fans excited

A clip from a few years ago showed the film star dancing ‘shaku shaku’ to one of Olamide’s popular songs

The impressive dance video from years ago has still not stopped to impress fans as they gushed over it once again

Popular Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, once again became a topic of discussion on social media after an old video of her dancing resurfaced.

Sometime in 2018, the movie star left the internet in a frenzy over a video of her doing the then-popular ‘shaku shaku’ dance step.

Genevieve, who had always been known to be a calm celebrity, surprised many with a video of her doing the dance moves so well.

The actress did not seem shy in the least bit as she moved to one of Olamide’s popular songs at the time.

The clip from four years ago once again made the rounds online in 2022 after a Twitter user claimed Genevieve gave the best ‘shaku shaku’ the internet had ever seen.

See the video below:

Nigerians react in awe to throwback video of Genevieve dancing ‘shaku shaku’

A number of social media users seemed to still be in awe of the video of Genevieve dancing ‘shaku shaku’ from four years ago as they reacted to the old clip. Read some of their comments below:

noggra_:

"This video shattered the internet that year en ❤️"

jessysdome_:

"That's how you know a good dancer, no much garagara..no be this one wey i dey do"

ayanda.art:

"This video lives rent free in my head .. the only official dance step to this jam."

omahfitness:

"Shaku Shaku with class!"

jenniiee_lee:

"I was obsessed with this video!! Too smooth."

a.emmanuel.79:

"Rich n classy people shaku . No stress."

clarindablondeskincare:

"For real. So effortlessly."

Genevieve makes first public appearance after long break

Meanwhile, Genevieve Nnaji recently made a return to public life after going AWOL for months, leaving her social media pages unattended and giving her teeming fans and followers a few reasons for concern.

The superstar TV goddess has however finally made a return, and she did so to a loud ovation.

Genevieve was recently sighted at an event in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire, where she gave a speech about the movie industry's importance to Africa's overall development.

