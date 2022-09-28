Controversial cleric Oba Solomon was recently in a video chat with actress Iyabo Ojo and two other Yoruba movie stars

Oba Solomon, in the video, expressed his love for Iyabo Ojo, adding that he would like to make her one of his wives

Turning down the cleric's proposal, Iyabo Ojo revealed she has a man in her life and was not ready to mess it up

Popular Yoruba actress Iyabo Ojo and controversial cleric Oba Solomon are currently making headlines over a conversation they had during an Instagram live session.

Oba Solomon shoots his shots at Iyabo Ojo during the conversation while saying he would love to make her one of his wives.

Oba Solomon expresses his love for Iyabo Ojo. Credit: @obasolomonagbaye @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

To support his claim, Oba Solomon said he dreamt about the actress some time ago when she gave a precious gift.

Responding, Iyabo Ojo said Oba Solomon was already, and she was unwilling to share a man with anyone.

The Yoruba actress further revealed that she already has a man in her life and is not ready to mess things up, meaning there is no room for another man.

See the video:

Netizens react as Oba Solomon wooes Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kleverjay:

"So this man body fit calm like this women get power o ."

obaksolo:

"See as werey calm down Osinwin want to end up in Jail."

prince_barry:

"Oba Solomon said, he’s going to wait till he serve you breakfast ."

khaymanofficial:

"The breakfast part weak me ooo."

slashazhandle:

"He wants to make history from the Bible repeat itself Solomon things."

sharonjonah123:

"Can I wait till you will have breakfast , I don die!"

Iyabo Ojo hints at new project with RMD

Popular Yoruba actress Iyabo Ojo could not hide her excitement about getting the opportunity to work with veteran Nollywood movie star Richard Mofe-Damijo better known as RMD.

Iyabo disclosed the picture was taken from a movie location as she told her fans to anticipate the release.

Sharing the picture via her page, the actress wrote:

“Finally get to be on set with the king himself.”

Source: Legit.ng