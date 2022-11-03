The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, despite recently marrying not one but seven new queens, seems to be handling them pretty well

The monarch was sighted in a video asking his women if he is not decent and reserved, to which they agreed with him

The amusing part of the video is the fact that the king had to use a microphone, and as expected, Nigerans have reacted on social media

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is in the news again, and this time, it has to do with how he coordinates his queens.

In a video that has gone viral, the king was handed a microphone by one of his women, and he proceeded to ask them if he is not a decent, reserved, and cool man.

Video of Ooni sparkes reactions on social media Photo credit: @ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Ooni's video

b.i.b.i.r.e:

"Lmao….Full house . E reach make kabiesi use microphone so that the wives at the back can hear him. Anyways who’s next?‍♀️‍♀️"

gonberichforeva:

"Hey God. He gats use microphone follow Dem talk. Na so dem don plenty reach."

oluwayemiisi:

"The gods have dropped their standards o."

pbellebeautyng:

"E reach to carry microphone . Fuji house "

manlikekayyy:

"Chile as long as they’re happy "

joan_maureen_preetie:

"So if he wan to talk, him go carry the microphone wow "

gbengaajomale:

"Keeping up with the Oonis. What a show it’ll be. I thought that thrown was sacred"

mharvis_jnr24:

"I dey shame on their behalf i wish them well sha."

tushsuzzy101:

"This is a sign of a broken person trying to pepper a person. Anyway, new meme ooo!!! QUEENSSSSSS QUEENSSSSS"

rahmahnoibi:

"He is using microphone to talk to his wives "

caramel_stesy:

"E go reach us all.. na small patience and we’re all “QUEENS” "

Nkechi Blessing shoots her shot at Ooni of Ife

Controversial Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing, caused an online buzz after showing interest in becoming one of the Ooni of Ife’s new wives.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a photo of her and the Yoruba monarch at an event.

The actress then accompanied the photo with a caption where she shot her shot at the Ooni and told him that she was patiently waiting for her turn.

Source: Legit.ng