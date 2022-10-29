Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has once again taken to social media to share her motherhood milestone

The movie star shared the good news with fans of her second son, Khalif, clocking four months old

Regina shared a series of cute snaps of the celebrant on a bicycle and fans gushed over how fast he grew

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, left many fans gushing after she revealed that her second son, Khalif, had clocked four months.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of adorable photos of Khalif.

The healthy looking baby boy was seen on a bicycle as he posed for the camera. In another snap, his big brother, Munir, was seen helping him ride the bike.

Regina Daniels shares cute photos of second son as he clocks 4 months. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Regina took to the caption to celebrate her baby boy with sweet words. She wrote:

“Look who is 4months today @princekhalifanwoko Happy 4 months my littlest prince.”

See the photos below:

Netizens gush over Regina’s son as he clocks 4 months

Shortly after the actress shared the cute photos of her son, many of her fans and celebrity friends took to her comment section to react. Many of them noted that her baby grew so fast.

Read what some of them had to say below:

sophiealakija:

"They grow up so fast "

officiallrosie:

"Awwww so adorable ❤️"

nana_adjoa_bentum:

"Mummy's duplicate ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

gloriaantwiboasiako4553:

"Oh wow. Mama u have done a good job. He looks like 1yr old."

theresaojiegbe:

"Wow baby driver "

ngozi09:

"He's so strong and cute❤️"

I'm fragile like a bomb - Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels once again took to social media to show off her good looks to the joy of fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the hot mum of two shared a series of photos of herself rocking a black and red outfit.

The movie star accompanied her fiery photos with an equally fiery caption where she likened herself to a bomb.

The billionaire’s wife made it clear to her many fans that she is not fragile like a flower but fragile like a bomb.

Source: Legit.ng