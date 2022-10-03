Judy Austin, the second wife to Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has penned a message to veteran actor Pete Edochie and his wife on their 53rd anniversary

Judy, in her message, prayed to God for good health on behalf of the couple, who she referred to as daddy and mummy

Her message has since sparked reactions on social media as many continue to drag her for becoming Yul's second wife

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, is making headlines over her anniversary message to veteran actor Pete Edochie and his wife, who marked their 53rd wedding anniversary in October.

Celebrating the couple, Judy shared a lovely picture of Pete and Josephine via her Instagram account as she referred to them as daddy and mummy in a caption she added.

Judy Austin prays for Yul Edochie's parents. Credit: @judyaustin1

She wrote:

"Happy 53 years of marital bliss to a Living Legend @peteedochie and our beautiful mummy Chief Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie. May God almighty continue to bless your lives with good health and everlasting love Amen. Congratulations, Daddy and Mummy We LOVE YOU!!”

Reactions as Judy Austin pens anniversary message to Yul Edochie's parent

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

chinyere769:

"U no dey shame dis woman."

chyakomasblog:

"But why now... Instead of yesterday ... Anyway, the reason is best known to you.. Happy Wedding Anniversary to our beloved Star Legend Pete Edochie and his Beautiful Wife.. More blissful years ahead.."

chyemerald:

"Congratulations to the living legend. It's so bad the son definitely did not follow their footsteps."

mommytwins__:

"Juju I no see you for the church Thanksgiving, okwa udo du nnem?."

lavivi.01:

"I thought the anniversary don pass oooooooh all the same happy anniversary to the living legend."

May Edochie sends message to Pete Edochie and wife on 53rd wedding anniversary

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May Yul Edochie, sparked reactions online over her anniversary message to her father-in-law and veteran actor Pete Edochie and his wife.

This comes as Pete and his wife celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary in October.

Celebrating the couple, May shared a stunning picture of them via her page and thanked God on their behalf.

