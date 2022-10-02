Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has shared a lovely video of her mother as she marks her birthday in October

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Annie also penned a lengthy appreciation message as she gushed over her mother, who she referred to as her sister

Many top celebrities, as well as fans and followers of Annie Idibie, have since taken to her comment section to join her in celebrating her mum

Annie Idibia, a popular actress and wife to Nigerian music star 2Baba, has taken to her social media page to share a beautiful video of her mother as she marked her birthday in October.

In a lengthy note, she shared a video of the pencil sketch of her mum, Annie described her mother as the best human she ever met as she promised her mum would tick all her bucket lists.

Annie shares a pencil sketch of her mother. Credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Annie wrote:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE BEST MOTHER… BEST GRANDMA.. BEST MOTHER INLAW EVER LIVETH !!! Your Son Song “ UNCONDITIONAL LOVE” Says It All ! Thank you for always being there … Thank you for giving my kids , the best grandma ever … Thank you for loving heart … For always letting love n peace lead … you are a rare gem ! My kids , my husband … we are all sooooo blessed to have you … You always put us n our needs before yours … Your !!!! forgiving heart is RAREIn Aladdin voice “ I Will Show You The World” I promise you will tick all your bucket list … I promise you my bestie, my only gossip partner … my everything… I love you sooooo much sister ! Mbok make a wish … and I will do it ! N more Eka Annie!!!! A mi so adiaga Grace !! We love you Happy birthday sister “”” yes we grew up calling our mom sister cos all her siblings called her that !! .”

See the post below:

Annie Idibia goes emotional as daughter jets out of Nigeria

Music star 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, couldn’t hide her emotions in a series of posts shared on her Instastory channel.

Annie shared clips with her firstborn daughter, Olivia, and the mother and daughter were captured at the airport.

From indications, the 13-year-old is leaving Nigeria to continue with her education in an international school.

Source: Legit.ng