A lot of Nollywood fans might not remember anymore that some of the favourite stars like Genevieve Nnaji, Nancy Isime, and Annie Idibia all started their screen careers as video vixens

Some of these faves were a pretty constant face in some of the most biggest and most popular Nigerian music videos before their big breaks as Nollywood stars

For someone Genevieve Nnaji who is one of the actresses the Nigerian movie industry has ever produced she featured in the famous D'banj music video Fall In Love, an evergreen track

Big Nollywood stars today like Adunni Ade, Adesua Etomi have all at some point starred in different music videos as vixens turning up the heat.

Nollywood stars who have once or twice featured as music video vixens. Photos credit: @genevievennaji/@annieidibia/@nancyisime/@adesuaetomi-wellington

Source: Instagram

However, how many do you know or can remember, well don't bother scratching your head because, below is a list of 7 Nollywood actresses who have once featured as music video vixen before.

1. Genevieve Nnaji:

The veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji once starred in the famous D'Banj music video, Fall In love. At the time this screen diva was one of the highest-paid actresses in Nollywood.

2. Annie Idibia:

Annie Macaulay-Idibia, the wife of veteran singer 2Face Idibia is another famous Nollywood star who started out as a video vixen the most popular she featured in was with her husband.

She was one of the ladies in the African Queen song and she was gorgeous in it along with Yvonne Jegede.

3. Adunni Ade:

Yoruba actress Adunni Ade is another Nollywood star who had quite a run on many TV screens as a video vixen before the movie industry came calling.

The gorgeous mother of two starred on the music video Toyin Tomato by Falz, and was an absolute gem on it.

4. Nancy Isime:

TV show host turn actress, Nancy Isime is another Nollywood diva that has history as a music video vixen.

Nancy who recently started in music video by Patoranking, has been doing it for years. She once starred as video vixen in the song Applaudise by Iyanya.

5. Adesua Etomi:

Adesua Etomi is an American trained Nollywood actress, however, she only got her break in the movie industry after she featured in the music video Jo by Banky , her husband.

The two actors at the time were not dating, but being on that music video was a huge spring board for the successes that were soon to follow for Adesua.

6. Venita Akpofure:

Former Big Brother Naija star, Venita Akpofure is another video vixen turn professional actress. She was even already a video vixen before she went into the BBNaija house. Queen Vee had starred in 2Baba and Skales music videos before heading into Biggie house.

7. Damilola Adegbite:

Tinsel star, Damilola Adegbite is another gorgeous Nollywood star, who got their first big breaks on TV as a video vixen.

The Lagos state born star once featured in Banky W’s Good Good Loving music video in 2013.

Source: Legit.ng