Regina Daniels Stirs Reactions With Message and Pictures on Actor Mike Ezuruonye’s Birthday
- Nollywood actress Regina Daniels shared some cute pictures of her and Mike Ezuruonye as he marks his birthday on Wednesday
- Regina, in her birthday message, described Mike as her uncle, as she appreciated him for being ever supportive of her
- The actress’ post has stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers, who joined her to celebrate the veteran actor
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has joined other Nollywood stars to celebrate actor Mike Ezuruonye as he clocks a new age on Wednesday, September 21.
Regina took to her Instagram account to share some cute pictures of her and Mike, who she called her uncle, while applauding him for always supporting her.
Sharing the pictures, Regina wrote:
“Happy birthday uncle mike….. words can’t describe how amazing and ever supportive you are to me…..I wish you a year filled with so much joy and laughter, long life, prosperity, good health, more wealth and all the beautiful things life has to offer….. @mikeezu love you always uncle mike .”
"Turn wild animal like me to domestic": Bovi makes wife blush like little girl as he hails her on anniversary
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
See the post below:
Reactions as Regina shares cute pics of her and Mike Ezuruonye
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
kofiyaga_ky:
"Legends are born in September ❤️."
akpananietie84:
"Happy birthday boss, more money in your bank account."
likitatitus:
"Supportive ontop bed."
pmp_official1:
"I know say the first picture many people here dey think otherwise ."
mamabear_bear:
"Na that be your age ma'."
officialzipporah7:
"@regina.daniels Despite all you have and have achieved, you still respect everyone accordingly, i swear I’m proud of you and i respect your humility, Happy birthday mike."oo
deonwilliams1711
Happiest birthday @mikeezu God's riches blessings and favour on your Life
Regina Daniels gives fans a peep into hubby's traditional parlour
Wealth comes with a good taste for luxury, and many got a peep into what one of billionaire Ned Nwoko’s parlours looks like.
“Iyabo Ojo and co won't like this”: Reactions as Caroline Hutchings’ ex Danjuma storms daughter’s birthday
This comes as his wife and Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, took to her social media timeline to flaunt one of her husband’s luxurious traditional parlours in Mount Ned.
The actress put up a photo of herself seated in her man’s traditional parlour, which comes with some lovely interior designs.
Source: Legit.ng