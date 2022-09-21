Nollywood actress Regina Daniels shared some cute pictures of her and Mike Ezuruonye as he marks his birthday on Wednesday

Regina, in her birthday message, described Mike as her uncle, as she appreciated him for being ever supportive of her

The actress’ post has stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers, who joined her to celebrate the veteran actor

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has joined other Nollywood stars to celebrate actor Mike Ezuruonye as he clocks a new age on Wednesday, September 21.

Regina took to her Instagram account to share some cute pictures of her and Mike, who she called her uncle, while applauding him for always supporting her.

Mike Ezuruonye marks birthday. Credit: @reginadaniels

Sharing the pictures, Regina wrote:

“Happy birthday uncle mike….. words can’t describe how amazing and ever supportive you are to me…..I wish you a year filled with so much joy and laughter, long life, prosperity, good health, more wealth and all the beautiful things life has to offer….. @mikeezu love you always uncle mike .”

See the post below:

Reactions as Regina shares cute pics of her and Mike Ezuruonye

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kofiyaga_ky:

"Legends are born in September ❤️."

akpananietie84:

"Happy birthday boss, more money in your bank account."

likitatitus:

"Supportive ontop bed."

pmp_official1:

"I know say the first picture many people here dey think otherwise ."

mamabear_bear:

"Na that be your age ma'."

officialzipporah7:

"@regina.daniels Despite all you have and have achieved, you still respect everyone accordingly, i swear I’m proud of you and i respect your humility, Happy birthday mike."oo

deonwilliams1711

Happiest birthday @mikeezu God's riches blessings and favour on your Life

