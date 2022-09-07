Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has flaunted the interior design of one of her billionaire husband’s traditional parlours

Regina shared a cute picture of herself in the traditional parlour that was fully furnished and beautifully designed

The pictures have left many of Regina’s fans and followers talking, as some said it was one of the reasons Ned’s ex-wife Laila wanted to return

Wealth comes with a good taste for luxury, and many got a peep into what one of billionaire Ned Nwoko’s parlours looks like.

This comes as his wife and Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, took to her social media timeline to flaunt one of her husband’s luxurious traditional parlours in Mount Ned.

Regina Daniels slaying in a pink outfit n her husband's parlour. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The actress put up a photo of herself seated in her man’s traditional parlour, which comes with some lovely interior designs.

She wrote:

“Sitting pretty In one of the traditional parlour in mount Ned.”

See the post below:

Fans gush as Regina Daniels shares cute pics from Ned Nwoko’s parlour

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

nataliiia_nm:

"This is why Leila wants to come back Regina is enjoying."

lamineteala:

"Cute I love it ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

chiomafevor:

"So beautiful my dear don't mind them the person that say that you are not beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

james_miles27:

"Epitome of beauty ."

emmanuel_coffl:

"Your my amazing, , though never told you enough, you my angel. Yeah God knows I been blessed with a shining star. But if I be gone would you know? Would it show? Baby c'mon, know it's time i become so true.."

bonkishiylorantine:

"Enjoy your self dear,❤️❤️."

Ned Nwoko's ex-wife tenders apology

Internet users had a field day when Laila Charani made an epic u-turn regarding her marriage with Ned Nwoko.

Recall that the Moroccan beauty had left the marriage, packed her things and returned to her home country, Morocco.

Well, ten months after calling it quits, the mother of three took to social media to backtrack.

Deleting all her Instagram posts, she shared a photo of herself with the billionaire businessman and their kids and tendered a public apology to him.

