Nollywood actresses, Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Ufuoma McDermott and Chioma Akpotha, has continued to take social media by storm with their Dubai trip

The movie stars who are also dubbed ‘Dubai Girls’ recently spoke with Legit.ng about their trip to the UAE

The movie stars spoke on house Dubai is governed by laws and advised people not to break them and more

Top Nollywood stars, Chioma Akpotha, Uche Jombo, Ufoma McDermotte, also known as the "Dubai Girls" have explained why they have relocated temporarily to Dubai for what appears to be a recreation of their artistic ingenuity in the big city of the United Arab Emirates, UAE.

Responding to a question by Legit.ng in the ongoing Dubai Girls event in the UAE capital, the stars collectively said they see Dubai as their other country because it is the future the world has been waiting to see.

They also said that Dubai is home for all, as long as the right processes are followed to get in.

Actresses Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Ufuoma McDermott and Chioma Akpotha speak on their trip to Dubai.

Source: Original

Filmmakers caution Africans

Speaking specifically that Dubai is a country to visit by all categories of people and not just the rich, they warned that individuals from Africa who may want to visit and explore the beautiful scenery of the city should abide by the country's rules and not go against them.

According to Omoni Oboli:

"Let me tell my brothers and sisters in Africa that it's cool to be in Dubai, but it's also cool to understand what Dubai represents so that when you come here, you don't come here with a twisted ideology of what you think you want here. There are already laws and structures here. So when we come here, we have to try to abide by those laws. Those laws made Dubai what it's and that is why it's desirable for you to want to live here.

Not stopping there, Omoni added that it would be unfair to travel to a developed country and break the rules because it would no longer be the country that attracted them.

She said:

"I don't think it's fair for you to come here and try to break those laws or twist them, because then it will no longer be the Dubai that attracted you. It's not fair for you to destroy something. Come with your best self."

Their relationship

Also responding to a question on how they are able to work together and grew the concept of the Dubai girls to an enviable height, the filmmakers told Legit.ng that even though their targets were for a common goal, they often disagree to agree.

According to them, disagreement strengthens ideas and when they disagree, the most important thing is the meeting point where they will harmonize and move forward.

The Nollywood stars believe that as long as you are into a relationship, in whatever form, there is going to be friction.

They said:

"There is no relationship without friction, even in love, there is friction and that's even what makes it interesting."

Source: Legit.ng