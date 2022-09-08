Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli recently had fans laughing over her exchange with fellow film star, Uche Jombo’s son

The actresses who are currently on vacation in Dubai were seen having breakfast when Omoni decided to gist with Jombo’s son, Matthew

She however quickly cut him off after the little boy spoke fast in his oyinbo accent and she could not hear him

Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, recently had a funny exchange with Uche Jombo’s young son, Matthew.

The actresses were in Dubai on vacation and Jombo’s son was also present.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Omoni posted a funny video of herself trying to converse with Matthew.

Omoni Oboli reacts as Uche Jombo's son speaks to her in oyinbo accent. Photos: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

It all started with Jombo helping her son peel an egg and the little boy trying to share a cool trick with his mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Omoni then addressed the little boy and jokingly asked if he was trying to teach his mother what to do.

Matthew then responded while speaking fast in his foreign accent which seemed to leave Omoni confused and she said:

“I no dey hear wetin you dey talk no worry”.

The actress’ response left Jombo in stitches as she laughed loudly in the video.

In the caption of the post the actress wrote:

"Help! @uchejombo Mathew dey carry me go where I nor know o ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

See the funny clip below:

Nigerians react to Omoni Oboli’s funny exchange with Uche Jombo’s son

The funny video went viral on social media and amused a number of netizens. Read some of their comments below:

Gela.gold:

“i no dey hear either.”

Iamsomie_:

“I legit didn't hear one thing .”

Amytianagloball:

“ the pressure is getting worser and worser!!”

Hair.bybianca:

“I dint hear nothing!”

Beckys_55:

“is the accent for me so cute ”

Queen.4herking:

“This new generation kidzos be stressing oldies .”

Kharinabenco:

“. Cute boy. Looks so much like his momma.”

Nice one.

Video of Zlatan Ibile's son speaking in oyinbo accent causes stir

Popular Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile's son, Shiloh, is growing up nicely in the UK, and a recent video of them got people gushing online.

The music star visited his son and baby mama, and they had several father-son moments as they stepped out.

Shiloh uttered few words as he dragged his father along, and his clear British accent got people commending the singer for raising his son better than he was raised in life.

Source: Legit.ng