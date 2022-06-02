Popular actress Laide Bakare shared photos of a new car which her son Damy got as a birthday gift

According to the actress, the car was a birthday gift from her 13-year-old daughter Simi to her younger brother

However, the actress’ action has stirred mixed reactions from fans and followers, as some claimed she was teaching her kids to live a fake life

Popular Yoruba actress Laide Bakare is making headlines after revealing her 13-year-old daughter, Simi, gave her son, Damy, a new Mercedes Benz.

The actress revealed the new car was a birthday gift from her daughter to her son as he celebrated his 9th birthday.

Laide Bakare gushes over her kids, says she's blessed. Credit: @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

According to Laide, Simi had asked her to purchase her brother a car with her (Simi’s) allowance.

Sharing photos and video of the car via her Instagram page, the actress wrote:

“From a 13-year-old Simi To her nine-year-old brother, Dammy. I'm Blessed indeed Aliamdulilai for everything LOVE lives in my house, i dont hunt for it anymore.”

Reactions to Laide Bakare’s 13-year old daughter buying a car

Many Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to the post, while some applauded her, others dragged the actress as they claimed she was teaching the kids to live fake lives.

uncle.manuel:

"Una lie they carry us go where we nor know oh, abeg make una help us ."

olaniyi_95:

"Una be Real delegates of the season."

chocolezzy:

"Una don start…. Una wan start to Dey stress the children ."

tolupizzle:

"Be like this woman dey low-key compete with somebody o. Cos this show off lately no be am abeg."

Laide Bakare flaunts 3rd car less than a month after she bought two

The popular Nigerian actress earlier took to social media to show off her latest achievement after she bought herself a third new car.

The movie star who recently bought two new cars also got herself a third one, a Mercedes Benz, and she took to her social media page to show it off.

Bakare shared a series of photos of herself posing with her car on her official Instagram page and accompanied it with a caption where she explained the secret to her success.

Source: Legit.ng