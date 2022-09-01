Popular Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has taken to social media to celebrate her husband, Bobby Maris, on his birthday

The movie star shared a lovely video of her man and professed her love to him while reiterating how much he means to her

The mum of one also rained prayers on her partner as fans and colleagues joined her in celebrating him

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo uses every opportunity to celebrate her husband and father of her daughter, Bobby Maris.

Bobby turned a new age on Thursday, September 1, and the actress, as expected, gushed over her man on her Instagram page.

Uche Ogbodo celebrates husband's birthday Photo credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Uche shared a video of her man in complete Yoruba traditional attire showing off his dance skills.

The mum of one proclaimed to the world that her man is the king of her heart and then proceeded to shower prayers on him.

Uche also reiterated her love and support for her husband. She wrote:

"Today is for The King of my Heart ♥️ @bobbymaris. Happy birthday, my Love . The joy of the Lord shall be your strength. May God watch over you and Perfect everything that concerns you. May He keep you as the apple of His eyes, and shield you from all evil. This new year, I hide your life with Christ!"

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Bobby

chizzyalichi:

"Happy birthday to the king of your heart darling "

iamyvonnejegede:

"Happy birthday to your boo. "

moyolawalofficial:

"Happy birthday to your baby "

eveesin:

"Hbd to him. Blessings upon blessings."

nuella_njubigbo:

"Happy birthday blessings upon blessings ."

april_laugh:

"Happy birthday to Lumi’s dad. God bless him ❤️"

lagold_skincare:

"Happy birthday my special in-law, may God exceed all expectations and give you speedy achievements "

faithihuefo:

"Happy birthday to your happiness long life and prosperity Amen."

Uche Ogbodo celebrates her 43rd birthday

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, celebrated her 43rd birthday with a long epistle on Instagram to narrate how scary the year 2021 was for her.

The movie star explained how she thought she won't witness 2022, but God cancelled the thoughts in a miraculous way.

She gave an account of what happened to her in the theatre when she wanted to deliver her baby Lumina and was scared that something would go wrong.

