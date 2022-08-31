Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, appears to have found love and has dropped hints on social media

On her official Instagram page, the single mother of two shared lovely photos of herself and noted in one of her captions that she is somebody’s love

The movie star also made sure to flaunt her expensive white teeth in the photos

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has sparked dating rumours over one of her recent posts on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of lovely photos of herself rocking an outfit for an event.

In the photos, the top actress also made sure to flaunt her expensive white teeth and was seen grinning from ear to ear.

Actress Iyabo Ojo hints at finding love on social media. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

However, one of the captions of her photos got the attention of fans, piquing their interest.

In one post, the single mother of one noted that she was somebody’s love and accompanied it with a love and tongue out emoji. She simply wrote:

“Somebody’s Obim ❤️”

The actress flaunted her nice dentition which reportedly cost her a lot of money.

Internet users react as Iyabo Ojo drops dating hint

Some of the movie star’s fans took to her comment section to gush over her post. Read some of their reactions below:

Realangelaokorie:

“My woman crush ❤️❤️”

Bolatito___:

“My obim❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love you.”

Officialgbollyfrosh:

“You are still on point ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Mirellebeauty:

“Over gorgeous.”

Priscy_daily:

“My Obim ❤️”

Debby.babe_:

“Who's d'owner.”

Guineafowlspot:

“You sweet no be small❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ma'am.”

Mz_sheye:

“And she never closes them teeth.”

Crisplady:

“Beautiful dentition.”

Skincare_etweightloss:

“Who doesn't love iyabo ojo.”

immannem

"Na My Igbo brother ❤️❤️❤️ u be."

2nitdontee

"Somebody’s Obim."

Nice one.

Iyabo Ojo whines waist as she dances with KWAM 1 at event, fans call it hook-up dance

Iyabo Ojo was one of the stars who graced Fuji star King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1)’s 50 years on stage event.

The star-studded occasion took place on August 19, 2022, at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos and stayed a buzzworthy event for many days after.

One of the highlights at the party was Iyabo Ojo dancing on stage with the celebrant as he sang her praises.

In videos making the rounds, the mother of two was spotted whining her waist like a snake for the singer on stage.

