Popular Nollywood actress, Doyin Kukoyi, recently caused a stir on social media after she posted photos of herself with actor Taiwo Hassan aka Ogogo

According to Kukoyi, she has finally found her better half and the post led to congratulations pouring in from fans

However, Ogogo’s daughter reacted to the news by telling the actress that their house is already full and they do not want

Popular Nigerian actress, Doyin Kukoyi, recently caused a stir online after she posted photos of herself with actor Taiwo Hassan aka Ogogo and called him her better half.

Taking to her official page, Kukoyi posted a series of photos of herself with the movie veteran and explained in one of her captions that she had finally found her other half.

Actress Doyin Kukoyi causes stir as she flaunts Ogogo as her husband.

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Finally, I have found my better half. Alhamdulilahi @ogogotaiwohassan.”

In another caption she wrote:

“Love is real. I am blessed. Together , Forever”

See the photos below:

Ogogo’s daughter reacts to news

After the photos were posted online, Ogogo’s daughter, Kira Taiwo, took to Doyin Kukoyi’s comment section to share her thoughts.

The young lady noted that they were not interested in a new wife because their house was already full.

She wrote:

“No ma…. House don full ma! We no want ”

Kukoyi reacted to the comment and noted that the house could not be full.

In her words:

“ iya oko mi, house no fit full. I don carry my baggage come. Do us the honor of picking the wedding date please.”

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Actress Doyin Kukoyi replies to Ogogo's daughter's comment.

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Doyin Kukoyi unveiling Ogogo as her new man

A number of people congratulated them while others were convinced that it was a stunt for a movie or just a joke. Read some of their comments below:

Zanzeespabeautynstyle:

“I’m so happy for you congratulations oooooooo.”

Officialpasuma:

“Congratulations fresh Alhaja, what is the name of this film, please aunt Doyin???”

Kemi_e:

“Title of d movie?”

Big_chew_grills:

“Mo fit titobi olorun oba se eleri, filmu ni .”

Hanifa.hjt:

“Alhamdulillah am so happy for you perfectly matched may Allah put Barkat in the union.”

Tolani5872:

“Tell us the title of your movie and when it's coming out pls.”

Akewioba_ewarayo:

“Congrat Daddy .”

Interesting.

