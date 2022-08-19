King Carter, the alleged lover of celebrity chef and Davido’s baby mama, Chioma Rowland, has issued a stern warning on social media

The young man made it crystal clear that he is no longer affiliated with the mother of one and people should stop referring to him as an inlaw

Carter’s clarification sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community with some accusing him of chasing clout

Celebrity chef and Davido’s baby mama, Chioma Rowland, has made the news again following a post by her alleged lover, King Carter.

Carter in an Instastory post didn’t mince his words as he made it clear that he no longer wants to be associated with “a thing of the past.”

Chioma Rowland's alleged lover blows hot. Photo: @kingkcarter/@thechefchi

He proceeded to add that he is no longer with Chioma, adding that there is nothing between the both of them.

“Y’all should stop associating me with a thing of the past. I’m no longer affiliated with Chioma, there’s nothing between us,” Carter’s post read in part.

He also added that people should stop referring to him as an inlaw as he was never one.

See a screenshot below:

Social media users react

ify_riri222 said:

"Oya kingcarter receive your two minutes fame, cause our girl has already made you a lil popular take your L and go."

selenaamaka said:

"Brother wan use style trend small."

nkiruka_okeke_ said:

"David don overtake u again carter."

chiamaka_fumilayo_obi said:

"Chef Chi will still not respond to this, I just love that girl."

oliviaglloww said:

"Who is he? Who called him in-law?."

lyra_foods said:

"A thing of the past? Goes to show that not every male with beards is an adult."

uchennannanna said:

"Mr wants to tend with my sisters name Who you be Abeg , Who born you."

