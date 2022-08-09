Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has cautioned Nigerians making a mockery of APC Presidential candidate Tinubu's health and old age

According to him, getting old is a blessing, and anyone could get sick and making jest of Tinubu's health challenge was wrong

He also added that those making jest of his health challenges might not be lucky to see old age and that sickness is no respecter of age

Controversial Nollywood actor and movie director Yul Edochie has advised Nigerians making a mockery of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu's health challenges to desist from doing so.

The actor made this call via his Twitter page as he warned anyone making a mockery of Tinubu's health and old age.

Yul Edochie on Tinubu's health.

Source: Twitter

According to him, old age is a blessing, and sickness could happen to anyone, whether you are old or young.

He added that those mocking the former Lagos state governor might not be lucky to see old age if they don't desist from mocking the old man.

He tweeted: "Old age is a blessing. And sickness can happen to anyone, whether young or old. Making a mockery of Tinubu's health or age is wrong.

"It's ok if he's not your candidate but making gest of him cos of his age or health is Absolutely wrong. You may not be lucky to see old age."

Check out his tweet below:

Tweeps react to Yul's tweet

Hardeskid:

"Just talk say you don collect your own bag "

CCOkonkwo1:

"At least he would have respected his old age.."

Ougwuja:

"Did any body called Tinubu name in the video? In fact Tinubu should arrest you for calling his name."

Simplexvi1:

"U don for one day sit-down think of him representing Nigeria among other world leaders? Man knows he isn't strong, why is he then running for the office? He needs to rest and take care of his health."

Westruns:

"Nwanne calm down abeg. If you are supporting him fine. Nobody mentioned anybody's name. Besides the present problems we are facing right now in Nigeria was caused by this old generation who has sworn never to see you g people grow."

Source: Legit.ng