The sad and sudden demise of veteran Nigerian filmmaker Biyi Bandele has been announced on social media

Bandele’s daughter in a post on his personal Facebook page disclosed that he left the world on Sunday, August, 7

Media mogul Mo Abudu among other industry colleagues have sent in condolence messages as managed to get a grip on the painful loss

It is indeed a sad time in the Nigerian movie industry following the sad and sudden demise of ace filmmaker, Biyi Bandele.

The celebrated director left the world on Sunday, August 7, as revealed in a statement shared on his personal Facebook by his daughter, Temi.

Filmmaker Biyi Bandele dies at 54. Photo: @biyibandele

Source: Instagram

“As Biyi's daughter, I am heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected death on Sunday 7th of August in Lagos of my father Biyi Bandele,” her post read.

Until his death, Bandele had worked on some of Nollywood’s finest film projects, some of which include Fifty, Blood Sisters, Half of A Yellow Sun and the unreleased Elesin Oba, an adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s The King’s Horseman.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Olori Abiola-Emmanuella Ogadilim Alaba said:

"Kia!!! This is beyond sad .... I'm lost for words... Sleep well Sir."

Daniela De Armas said:

"Shocking and sad news. May his legacy live on through his work."

Sabrina Gledhill said:

"I’m shocked and saddened by this news. He was a great and talented man. I had been honoured by his friendship since he worked with my daughter Isis in Brazil many years ago. My heart goes out to you and all his family and friends."

Ifeoma Malo said:

"I saw this post 2mins after it went up because I have Biyi on see first. I am still as shocked, stunned, and heartbroken as I was yesterday."

Mo Abudu mourns

Media mogul Mo Abudu who has a close-knit professional relationship with Bandele also mourned the filmmaker in a post shared on her official Instagram page.

"Biyi had an eye for a story, was always passionate about his work, and had a great love for Yoruba culture. We will miss his dedication, cheerful spirit and collaborative nature. Rest in peace, dear friend," Abudu wrote.

Late Ada Ameh's obituary released

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that fans of late Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh got emotional once again after a post about her funeral arrangement emerged online.

Ada's colleague, Chinedu Ikedieze shared the Obituary of The Johnson's actress on his Instagram page and Nigerians can't stop talking about it.

The late actress will be buried in Benue state but Lagos will also host some activities in her honour.

Source: Legit.ng