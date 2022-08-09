While the 'Emi lokan' song by the Pyrates Confraternity, also known as the National Association of Seadogs, is still trending online, singer Dede Mabiaku has dropped his version of the song

In a video shared on Instagram by the founder of Ovation magazines, Dele Momodu, Dede could be seen singing his version of the 'Emi lokan' song passionately

The video of Dede's version of the song has, however, stirred a lot of reactions among social media users as they hailed the singer

Afrobeat artiste and a former friend of late music legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Dede Mabiaku, has also joined the trend as he drops his version of the 'Emi lokan' song rendered by the Pyrates Confraternity.

The video of Dede's performance of this song was shared on Instagram by the founder of Ovation Magazines and presidential aspirant in the last Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election, Dele Momodu.

Dele wrote in the caption to the video: "The special composition by the Seadogs is still trending despite condemnation by Cap'n Blood Professor Wole Soyinka... Afrobeat artist Dede Mabiaku has released his own version."

Dede could be seen passionately singing his version of the 'Emi Lokan' song to his audience.

However, the video of his version of the song has stirred many reactions from social media users as many hailed his music prowess.

At the same time, some also condemned the act of mocking people because of their health challenges.

Check out his video below:

Nigerians react to Dede Mabiaku's video

Officialmayorspeaks:

"Sam dede, I so much love him, was expecting a lot from him after the demise of fela... He is a living legend "

latty_golden:

"This song sweet abeg "

iam_bmodel:

"The song need to be recorded in a studio"

Akudouwah:

"The song enter better praise and worship . Nigeria my country ..we must make it right coming 2023."

Comrade_yusuf_ibrahim_idachaba:

"I still remember how fmr gov Fayose was making fun of Buhari regarding his age and health status but today who is currently on admission and has undergone surgery. Even some people that wished him death aren’t alive today."

Dede Mabiaku claims Fela was injected with substance that might have led to his death

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats pioneer, Fela Anukulapo Kuti, wad in the news again after his protégé, Dede Mabiaku spoke about him in a recent interview.

Dede claimed Fela confided in him and one Seun that he felt he had been injected with something

The actor and musician then expressed concern for activist, Omoyele Sowore after saying he heard he might have also been injected with something.

