Actress Bewaji Oyediji also known as Mo Bewa, has cried out over an unfortunate incident that happened to her right inside her compound

The actress had taken to her Instagram page to share pictures of her wrecked car as she explained bitterly what happened to the car

According to her, her neighbour and their security man were to blame for the incident as she also said she was really angry

Fast-rising Nollywood actress Bewaji Oyedij also known as Mo Bewa, by some of her fans, has taken to Instagram to share with her followers an unfortunate incident that happened to her and her car right inside her compound.

According to her, her car wasn't on the highway but was parked inside her compound, which was seriously wrecked.

Actress Bewaji cries out as her car got destroyed. Credit: @mo_bewa

Source: Instagram

The actress also advised that when one prays for going out and coming in, one should also remember to pray for staying home, as she never thought her car would be destroyed to that extent.

She wrote: "How my day went! And no it didn't happen on the highway, it happened right inside my house. While ya praying for going out n coming in, pray for staying in too cos anything fit happen. Ara n kan mi Gidi."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bewaji, explaining how her car got destroyed even when it was in the compound, said her neighbour told their security man, who couldn't drive to help her re-park.

The security man ran into her car and bashed it, destroying a huge part of the car recklessly.

She wrote: "My rather funny neighbour gave her keys to a security man we all know can't drive! She said he should help her repark, and uncle rammed into my car!!!"

Check out her post below:

Actress Mo Bimpe & sister celebrate mum on her 63rd birthday

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe took to her social media timeline to share some cute pictures of her mother as she turned 63.

The actress lookalike sister and fashion designer also celebrated their mother with some cute lovely birthday messages.

Many fans and followers of the Nigerian actress took to her comment section to celebrate her mother.

Source: Legit.ng